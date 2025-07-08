SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $36,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

