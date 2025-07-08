SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Holdings Lifted by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 6.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.92% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $28,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,880,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of QUS stock opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $157.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $164.65.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.