Space and Time Price Tops $0.0663 (SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Space and Time has a total market capitalization of $92.88 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space and Time token can currently be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Space and Time has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,388.51 or 0.99573985 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107,991.95 or 0.99209679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Space and Time Profile

Space and Time’s genesis date was May 6th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Space and Time is www.spaceandtime.io/blog. Space and Time’s official website is www.spaceandtime.io. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtimedb. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.06619746 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $14,078,800.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

