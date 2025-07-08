Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100,936 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

