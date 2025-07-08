Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solventum by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Solventum by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

