SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $53,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $282.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.07 and its 200-day moving average is $265.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

