SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average is $187.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

