Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QCJA opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09.

Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Company Profile

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – January (QCJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCJA was launched on Jan 17, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

