Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:QCJA opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09.
Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.