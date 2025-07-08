Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,327 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $705,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock worth $113,157,408. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

