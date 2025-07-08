Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 15,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.11.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $912.62 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $928.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $808.23 and a 200-day moving average of $736.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

