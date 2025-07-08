Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Matthew Link Sells 4,889 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Link sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $20,044.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 832,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,401.30. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.60 target price (up previously from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

