Sierra Capital LLC Sells 4,419 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $71.29.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

