Sierra Capital LLC Sells 360 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 196,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,360,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total value of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $1,034.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,005.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $961.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

