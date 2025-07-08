Sierra Capital LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

