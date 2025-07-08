Sierra Capital LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.30% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1764 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

