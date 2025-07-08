Sierra Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3,308.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $5,942,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $53,700,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of GPN stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

