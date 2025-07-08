SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Sells $57,192.83 in Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,127 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,192.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 261,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SiBone stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. SiBone has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $767.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiBone by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiBone by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SiBone by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiBone during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

