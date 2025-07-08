Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Shopify were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Trading Up 0.1%
SHOP stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
