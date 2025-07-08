Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases 825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

