Sharper & Granite LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

