Sharper & Granite LLC Buys 495 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $444.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

