Sharp Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Sharp Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 201,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,156,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 432,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

