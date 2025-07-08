ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.0%

NOW opened at $1,034.50 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,005.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $961.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the sale, the director owned 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. The trade was a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

