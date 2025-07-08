Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

