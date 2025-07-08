Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

