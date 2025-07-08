Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4,856.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $25.00 price target on Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.2%

Schneider National stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

