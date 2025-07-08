Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 798.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE SLB opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.