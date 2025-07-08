Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,475 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $190,995.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,824.95. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $199,658.25.

On Monday, May 5th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $195,079.50.

On Thursday, April 24th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $186,689.25.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

