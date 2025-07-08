Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 108,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

