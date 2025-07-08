Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Major Shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $70,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 908,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,004,032.68. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward K. Christian Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 6,269 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $81,810.45.

On Friday, June 27th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,990 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $25,651.10.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 4,400 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $57,728.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 33 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $412.83.

On Monday, June 16th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 50 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $625.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 305 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $3,873.50.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 70 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $885.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 9,583 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $121,895.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Saga Communications had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Saga Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Saga Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Saga Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

