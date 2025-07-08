Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) & Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Critical Contrast

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Safe & Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Mohawk Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Safe & Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Mohawk Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safe & Green and Mohawk Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe & Green 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mohawk Industries 0 6 7 2 2.73

Risk and Volatility

Mohawk Industries has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Mohawk Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mohawk Industries is more favorable than Safe & Green.

Safe & Green has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mohawk Industries has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe & Green and Mohawk Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe & Green $4.98 million 1.25 -$16.98 million N/A N/A Mohawk Industries $10.68 billion 0.63 $517.70 million $7.64 14.03

Mohawk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Safe & Green.

Profitability

This table compares Safe & Green and Mohawk Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe & Green -370.03% N/A -75.56% Mohawk Industries 4.54% 7.68% 4.50%

Summary

Mohawk Industries beats Safe & Green on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects. The Medical segment consists of joint venture COVID-19 laboratory operations. The Development segment focuses on real property development. The Corporate and Support segment includes general corporate expenses such as the executive office, corporate finance, accounting, audit, tax, human resources, risk management, information technology, marketing, and legal groups, corporate overhead, and other items not allocated to any of the company’s other segments. The company was founded on December 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company provides ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tiles products for floor and wall applications; natural stones, porcelain slabs, and quartz countertops, as well as installation materials; floor covering products comprising broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, rugs and mats, carpet pads, laminates, medium-density fiberboards, wood floorings, luxury vinyl tiles, and sheet vinyl; and roofing panels, insulation boards, mezzanine flooring products, medium-density fiberboard, and chipboards. It also licenses its intellectual property to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products under the American Olean, Daltile, Decortiles, Eliane, EmilGroup, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, Ragno, Aladdin Commercial, Durkan, Foss, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Pergo, Portico, Quick-Step, Feltex, GH Commercial, Godfrey Hirst, Hycraft, IVC Commercial, IVC Home, Lentex, Leoline, and Moduleo, Redbook, Unilin, and Vitromex brands. It offers its products to company-owned service centers and stores, company-operated distributors, floor covering retailers, wholesalers, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, ceramic tile specialists, e-commerce retailers, residential builders, independent distributors, commercial contractors, and commercial end users. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

