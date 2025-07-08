Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,264 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. ConnectOne Bancorp makes up approximately 2.1% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $945.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.10. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.92%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

