Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises about 4.1% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

