Rollins (NYSE:ROL) vs. Team (NYSE:TISI) Financial Contrast

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Team and Rollins”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team $851.33 million 0.10 -$38.27 million ($11.37) -1.63 Rollins $3.46 billion 7.87 $466.38 million $0.99 56.78

Analyst Ratings

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Team. Team is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Team and Rollins, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Team 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rollins 0 4 6 0 2.60

Rollins has a consensus target price of $59.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Rollins’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rollins is more favorable than Team.

Volatility & Risk

Team has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Team shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Team shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Rollins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Team and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team -5.97% -753.94% -6.18% Rollins 13.78% 37.31% 17.22%

Summary

Rollins beats Team on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Team

Team, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services. This segment also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, terminals and storage inspection and management program, rope access, mechanical and pipeline integrity, and heat treating services. The MS segment offers engineered composite repair, emissions control/compliance, hot tapping, valve insertion, field machining, bolted joint integrity, vapor barrier plug and weld testing, and valve management services, as well as leak repair services. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. The company was formerly known as Rollins Broadcasting, Inc and changed its name to Rollins, Inc. in 1965. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

