Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $44.29 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 639,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $202,142,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 19,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $356.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $658.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

