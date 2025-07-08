Robocap Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robocap Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 6.7% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $540.00 target price on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.