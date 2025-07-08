RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

