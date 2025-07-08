Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.58.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

