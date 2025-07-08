Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,703.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

FLQM stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

