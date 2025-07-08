Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Buys 8,535 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises about 11.8% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,008 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 16,007,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 949,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,476 shares during the period. Forge Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,613,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after buying an additional 580,291 shares during the period.

CGGO stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

