Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Down 0.4%
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.40.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.
About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.
