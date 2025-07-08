Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Down 1.8%
ALL stock opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.27.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
