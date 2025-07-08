Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 135,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 692.31%.

OWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

