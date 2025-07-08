Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 882 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Ares Management by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,483,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Down 1.7%

Ares Management stock opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.53%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.