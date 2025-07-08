Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,148.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.