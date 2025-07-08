Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

