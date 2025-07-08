Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 282,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.