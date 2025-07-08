Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 3,546.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in News by 2,892.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

