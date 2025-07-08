Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

