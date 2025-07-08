Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

